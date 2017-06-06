Pupils turn police to tackle speeding motorists

Children from Sabden Primary School swapped the classroom for the outdoors to catch speeding motorists.

Armed with a speed laser device, a group of youngsters donned high visibility jackets to take part in a speed awareness event.

Lancashire Police Road Watch volunteers gave a talk on road safety and then showed the children how to work the laser device to check the speed of vehicles being driven past their school. Most drivers were driving safely, however, the children did record a couple of speeding motorists. They were also looking out for drivers using their mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.

In addition, the children enjoyed patting the horses - the horses enjoyed the polo mints!