Pupils through to Youth Speaks Competition district final

Teenagers from a Valley school will represent the Rotary Club of Clitheroe at district-wide public speaking event

Two teams from St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington will take part in a Rotary North West public speaking competition at the beginning to February.

They are to be entered by Clitheroe Rotary Club and the teams made their presentation to the members, parents and the Clitheroe Speakers Club who gave feed back on their performance.

The audience were both impressed and entertained by the quality of their presentation and are confident they will be worthy representatives of the Rotary Club and their school.