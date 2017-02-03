Pupils stepping out to meet new challenges

2017 is all about new challenges for pupils at Clitheroe's Ribblesdale High School.

For a group of students calling themselves the Ribble Runners are lacing up their trainers and getting ready to tackle a 6.4k run around the Ribble Valley. And the Duke of Edinburgh team are stepping out in a series of walks to prepare for them to start their bronze award.

The runners are concentrating on their technique and style to improve their levels of fitness and the Duke of Edinburgh crew are learning outdoor skills such a map reading, survival techniques, camp craft skills and how to work as a team.