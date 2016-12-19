Pupils star in Christmas nativity

A packed house of parents, family and friends enjoyed a Christmas presentation of “It’s A Baby” at Simonstone Primary School.

A traditional Christmas nativity by children in key stage one, the production was directed by Mrs Booth and Miss Hartley and Mary and Joseph were played by Emily Frost and Ethan Ferguson-Elms.

The musical accompaniment was by Marco Galea from the Lancashire Music Service.