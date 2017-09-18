Pupils skipped a beat to raise money for heart charity

Agile pupils got roped into a sporty scheme to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Children at Balderstone C of E Primary School took part in the sponsored skip as part of the Sport and Healthy Living Week.

After a skipping workshop, where they learned a selection of new skipping tricks and skills, they held the sponsored event.

Their fantastic efforts raised the grand total of £604 for the British Heart Foundation and a representative of the charity, Alison White, went along to the school to be presented with the cheque.

She was guest at the special assembly to celebrate the sporting success of the school over the year and she spoke about how the children's money would help the charity.

The skip event also raised £151 for the Friends of Balderstone School fund.