Pupils leave school with a bang – a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang!

Year Six pupils at Edisford Primary School in Clitheroe waved a fond farewell to their primary school years with a rousing performance of the classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Children performed to a packed out St Mary’s Centre, with parents, grandparents, siblings, staff members and even past pupils in the audience.

Year Six pupils at Edisford Primary School in Clitheroe at their performance of the classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Last Friday night’s performance was the culmination of weeks of intensive rehearsals and judging by the vociferous volume of the applause, the audience certainly seemed to appreciate it. Family members were enthusiastic in their praise of the cast’s confidence, humour, energy and talent.

Thanks have been expressed to Year Six teacher as well as the creator/director of the production Mrs Ann Pye for her tireless dedication, energy and hard work. Mrs Tracey Banks was also thanked for her efforts in offering musical support. The support and expertise of the team at the St Mary’s Centre was also much appreciated.