Punk fans enjoy festival

The third punk and new wave festival, Into the Valley, proved a huge hit with crowds of music enthusiasts who descended on the Ribble Valley over the weekend.
RUTS DC were the headline act for the popular festival with the UK Ramones – a thunderous tribute to Joey, Tommy, Dee Dee and Johnny – bringing an evening of Rockaway Beach nostalgia to the rural borough.
A host of other bands took centre stage at The Grand theatre, Clitheroe, and played in venues around the town with live events enjoyed on both Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd to mark 40 years of punk rock.
Punk covers band Strangeways were also on top form entertaining the crowds at the Buck Inn.
Into the Valley was founded by Stephen Porter, who is also the driving force behind the Ribble Valley Mod and Soul Weekender.