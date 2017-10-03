Public meeting to discuss flood defences

Members of the public are being invited to a meeting to discuss flood defences for parts of Whalley and Billington devastated by the Christmas 2015 floods.

Whalley and Billington Flood Action Group (FLAG) is pleased to announce that the public drop in event will be held in conjunction with the Environment Agency and Lancashire County Council from 2pm until 8pm next Thursday (October 12th) at the Methodist Hall, King Street, Whalley.

FLAG’S civil engineering group has worked tirelessly behind the scenes with the EA, LCC and other organisations since the floods and as a result the EA has developed latest scientific river modelling for the Calder and initial proposals to improve flood defences will be displayed. The funding of the scheme is also at an early stage, but there is no doubt that with a multi-agency approach, Whalley and Billington may see some substantial flood defence investment. Whalley and Billington FLAG director, Andrew Ronnan, said: “The awful flood events adversely affected thousands of residents in 2015. This flexibly timed meeting provides a great opportunity for both village residents and business owners to see and understand that behind the scenes, a great deal of hard, but determined work has already been achieved whilst at all times, we have tried to keep the historic issues under the publicity radar to help in particular, flood victims recover, whilst hopefully making the communities more flood resilient for the future.

“My fellow directors Gillian Darbyshire and Richard Wallwork, along with our engineering group leader Brad Keegan, who have all done tremendous voluntary work since December 2015, will also be there to assist enquiries.”