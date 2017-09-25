Proposals to increase places at ‘outstanding’ school

County council officials have agreed to publish a statutory notice regarding the proposal to expand Barrow Primary School.

The proposal, if given the go ahead, means that the school, on Old Row, Barrow, would be able to accept 10 extra pupils each September with effect from 2019.

The number of pupils who are admitted every year would increase from 20 to 30, increasing the capacity of the building from 140 to 210.

The current school building would be expanded on the existing site to accommodate the extra pupils.

The need for additional primary school places is due to a rise in the birth rate coupled with the effect of significant housing development in the area.

Lancashire County Council’s Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “Local housing development in the Ribble Valley has led to increased demand for places in the area and these proposals look to provide those places by expanding existing schools. The school has been judged to be outstanding by Ofsted, and is one of Lancashire’s leading primary schools. This means that there is always a high demand to attend the school. Hopefully, the expansion would ease this pressure.” Once the statutory notice has been published, there will be a six-week period during which representations can be made.