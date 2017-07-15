Proposal for tighter controls on dogs in public

A consultation into tighter controls on dogs in public has been launched by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

The council wants to tackle the scourge of dog poop in public and make the borough cleaner, safer and healthier.

It wants the views of residents on a proposed public space protection order featuring a raft of dog control measures, including requiring dog owners to keep their dogs on leads and carry dog poop bags.

In 2014 the council introduced five dog control orders to tackle irresponsible dog owners who failed to control or clear up after their dogs in public, but due to changes in Government legislation the orders will cease from October 2017 and the council is proposing to replace them with one public space protection order.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of environmental health, Heather Coar, said: “Dog fouling is a significant health issue and in the last three years the council has received over 1,000 complaints about it.

“Requiring dogs to be kept on leads or restricting access to dogs in designated areas will reduce dog fouling, which is blighting the borough.

“The council receives hundreds of complaints about dog fouling each year and spends £30,000 disposing of it.

“We are committed to taking action and the public space protection order is just one of a raft of measures aimed at tackling the problem, from warning signs and on-the-spot fines to night patrols and school visits.”

Proposals under the order include requiring dog owners to carry bags for the disposal of dog faeces on all public land in Ribble Valley and keep dogs on leads on council land and public highways, prohibiting dogs from parish and town council-owned play areas, and churchyards, and increasing the fixed penalty for breach of the order to £100.

Visit ribblevalley.gov.uk. for full details of the proposed public space protection order.

Residents can have their say on the proposals until Monday, September 4th, by downloading a questionnaire at ribblevalley.gov.uk and returning it to Environmental Health Department, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2RA. Anyone requiring a paper copy of the questionnaire should call the council on 01200 425111.