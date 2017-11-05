Property expert Wendy joins legal firm

Law firm Harrison Drury has recruited experienced property lawyer Wendy Newbury to join its Clitheroe office.

Wendy joins the firm after more than eight years as head of commercial property at Backhouse Jones Solicitors. Her previous experience also includes roles at major international law firms, including Eversheds and Nabarro.

She will play a key role within Harrison Drury’s recently expanded Clitheroe office in Church Street. The firm merged with Chenery Maher solicitors earlier this month to create a 19-strong team in Clitheroe.

Simon England, director at Harrison Drury and head of the firm’s Clitheroe office, said: “We’re growing our presence in East Lancashire by ensuring we’re able to offer clients access to the right specialisms and expertise. Wendy is an incredibly experienced lawyer and will be a real asset to our commercial property team and our clients.”

Wendy added: “Being from the area and having worked in East Lancashire for the last 16 years, it’s a patch I know very well. The area is so diverse in terms of the businesses that are based here. There’s big industry, manufacturers, transport companies, SMEs and many agricultural businesses too, all with unique property requirements. I’m looking forward to helping the firm make it possible for its clients.”