Proms events are sell outs

Innovative church fundraiser – Ribble Valley Proms – has already proved successful in its first year with events at Downham and Whalley Abbey selling out.

The proms continue at Slaidburn Village Hall on Sunday, July 30th, in the afternoon with the Pendle Piano Trio featuring Gaynor Sutcliffe on violin, Paul Greenhalgh on piano and Bob Buller on cello.

The concert is followed by afternoon tea in the village hall which is included in a ticket price of only £12 with all proceeds going to St Andrew’s Church at Slaidburn. This concert has also sold out.

The Ribble Valley Proms are part of the popular Ribble Valley Music Festival.

Festival chairman Clive Greenwood said: “On behalf of all the teams at the venues, I would like to thank the public for such an overwhelming support to the festival this year and the difference they have made to the financial security of the venues where they are held.”

Further Ribble Valley Proms events will be announced in the Clitheroe Advertiser.