Prince Charles to visit Lancashire

Prince Charles will be given a taste of Lancashire cheese when he makes a visit to the region next week.

The Prince of Wales will be given a tour of Ribble Valley’s finest offerings on Tuesday.

Excited to learn about Clitheroe being named Lancashire’s official food town, the Prince will meet traders at a small promotional event showcasing the Clitheroe Food Festival and other local food producers.

Council leader Stuart Hirst said: “The Royal visit is a tremendous opportunity to showcase what Lancashire and Ribble Valley has to offer and builds on the success of our annual food festival.

“I hope everyone will turn out next Tuesday to welcome the Prince of Wales to Clitheroe.”

Prince Charles will then tour the BAE Systems Academy for Skills and Knowledge at Samlesbury, meeting staff, students and school children exploring the facility, including the virtual reality cave and workshops.

The centre trains all the apprentices and graduates in the company’s military aircraft business as well as providing life-long learning and skills development activities. The ASK will also act as a collaborative skills-hub for the North West’s engineering and manufacturing sector and offer an exciting learning education centre for school children from five to 14 years old.

As patron of The Specialist Cheesemakers Association, Prince Charles’s final destination will be Dewlay, Cheesemakers of Garstang, run by Nick and Richard Kenyon.

There he will spend time with staff and local farmers who supply the firm with its delicacies.

Business owners and residents of Clitheroe Town Centre are advised that on the morning of Tuesday March 21, entry to the following roads will be closed on Tuesday morning to facilitate the security operation:

Castle Street, King Street, King Lane, New Market Street to the Market car park.

Railway View Avenue will be access only from Railway View Road.

Moor Lane and Parson Lane will also be closed.

It is also requested that all vehicles are removed by 6am; parking will be not be permitted on the following roads:

Moor Lane, Castle Street, King Lane taxi rank, King Street, Market Place and New Market Street as far as the Market car park.

It is anticipated that things will return to normal late morning, apart from Castle Street which will remain closed until early afternoon.

Businesses and shop owners are asked to ensure deliveries are re arranged during these times to accommodate the operation. If anyone requires any further information regarding these arrangements contact Mark Beveridge on 01200 425111.

