Prime Minister visits Altham

Theresa May visited a textile factory last week to highlight the importance of manufacturing in a post-Brexit Britain.

Supporting the Conservative candidate for Hyndburn Kevin Horkin, Theresa May met workers at uniform and workwear supplier Simon Jersey in Altham and was given a tour of the business, where she promised an industrial sector review and a UK prosperities plan, which would benefit manufacturing.

She said: “There are many strengths in East Lancashire and we want to develop them in a way that benefits ordinary working people here.

“One of the things that we are going to do if the Conservatives are elected is to build a stronger economy is develop an industrial strategy that looks at different sectors and different strengths in different parts of the country and one of those sectors will be manufacturing.

“It is important for a Government to ensure that all parts of the country benefit from prosperity and economic growth.”

Anne Yarker, from Simon Jersey, said: “It’s great to see the Prime Minister taking an interest in business in Lancashire.

“There are many complex issues for us all to consider ahead of the general election and this was a unique opportunity for our staff to chat to Mrs May.”