Preparatory work starts on village’s medieval landmark

Preparations started this week in order for extensive conservation work to be carried out on the exterior of one of the Ribble Valley’s most historic churches.

St Mary and All Saints Parish Church has received the second part of a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to carry out restoration and preservation work on the Grade I listed church which dates back to the 13th Century.

A beautiful medieval landmark in the centre of the village, Whalley Parish Church stands as an icon of heritage and contains many wonderful features.

The project aims to carry out essential and extensive repair work to the fabric of the building, while it is anticipated that the resource area will be of benefit to the church, schools and local community. It is hoped the new facility will enhance the appeal of this ancient Grade I listed building for the many tourists who visit.

A spokesman from Friends of Whalley Parish Church said: “The Grade I listed church is part of Whalley Parish, which is the oldest parish in Lancashire. This historical building is an essential part of Whalley and it would be to the detriment of the whole community if it fell into disrepair. All are delighted that HLF has given their support and hope that the project will allow for increased joint activities involving the local community. It is good to know that the church will be preserved for future generations.”

Sara Hilton, Head of Heritage Lottery Fund North West, added: “The North West has such a diverse range of places of worship, each one reflecting the social history of its community, as well as its faith traditions and architectural influences.

“St Mary and All Saints adds to Whalley’s sense of identity, while providing a venue for worship and many community activities. HLF is pleased to support the project.”

Using money raised through the National Lottery, HLF aims to make a lasting difference for heritage, people and communities across the UK and help build a resilient heritage economy. HLF has supported almost 35,000 projects with more than £5.3bn across the UK