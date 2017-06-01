Praying for sunshine this Sunday

Downham village green will be the location for an increasingly popular annual outdoor hymn singing event on Sunday.

And this year, for the first time, Barnoldswick Brass Band will be accompanying the singing which will start at 3pm.

Organised by the congregation of St Leonard's, Downham, the event has seen growing numbers of all ages coming together in the outstandingly beautiful surroundings of Downham to sing together for the afternoon as well as enjoy ice creams and refreshments from the village ice cream shop.

Priest-in-charge, the Rev. Andy Froud said: "The Book of Common Prayer of 1662 has a collect, a special prayer, for fair weather which the church will be using in the run-up to June 4th. But Jesus told us that God causes the rain to fall on the just and the unjust so we'll make sure we have some tents for protection. Whatever the weather - we will have a great time!"