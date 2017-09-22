Popular Ribble Valley eatery and food hall from the air

Footage showing Clitheroe's Holmes Mill and food hall has been released showing the popular development from the air.



The size and scale of the development, which used to be a former textile mill and is in the centre of Clitheroe, is captured from above.

Bowland Food Hall.

Boasting a beer hall, brewery, cafe, ice cream parlour, function rooms and food hall - the latter, which opened in the summer, is becoming increasingly popular with pork pies and Lancashire cheese proving to be some of the most favourite produce.

Speaking about the food hall, Heidi Kettle, marketing manager, said: “Pork pies from Roy Porter’s butcher’s, based down the road in Chatburn, are one of our bestsellers from the first few weeks. All things Lancashire, including Lancashire cheese are also popular, and we have a selection of organic and non-organic crumbly, tasty, creamy and blue from a variety of local cheesemakers which are sparking lots of interest.”

Heidi added: “We have been delighted with the response to the Bowland Food Hall. A visit offers the opportunity for a bite to eat, something to drink, inspiration, ingredients and the best goodies to enjoy every day. Feedback includes praise for the ambience as well as the quality of the produce on sale.”

As well as fresh meats and cheese, the Bowland Food Hall sells a full range of mouth-watering bakery and patisserie delicacies, all made on site by the Holmes Mill team. A browse in the food hall also features high quality and wherever possible, locally sourced fruit and vegetables, fish and seafood, wines and spirits, oils, charcuterie, chutneys and conserves.

The conversion of the Holmes Mill weaving shed into the Bowland Food Hall is the latest phase in its transformation by James’ Places. A 40 bedroom hotel plus bistro, bar and grill is due to open later this year.