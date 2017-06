10pm has been and gone and now hundreds of volunteers are verifying the ballot papers at Roefield Leisure Centre, Clitheroe, where the count is taking place.

Three of the four parliamentary candidates for the Ribble Valley election 2017 - Allan Knox (Liberal Democrats), Graham Sowter (Green Party) and David Hinder (Labour) have arrived at the count. Conservative candidate Nigel Evans is due to arrive soon.

Results are expected to be announced between 3 and 3-30 am.