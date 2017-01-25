MP calls for government to listen to the wishes of the people on Brexit

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has called on his government to listen to the British people and respect their wishes to leave the EU.

He spoke out today after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs must be given a vote on triggering Article 50 which means Prime Minister Theresa May will not be allowed to start the Brexit process without parliamentary scrutiny.

Mr Evans called for respect for the decision made by the Supreme Court saying: "I trust the government will present this measure before parliament as quickly as possible.

"The Ribble Valley voted to leave the EU by a majority of 56.4% (20,550).

"Every constituency in Lancashire voted to leave the EU. Overall, 51.9% (17,410,742) of the UK voted to leave and I, for one, will not frustrate the wishes of my constituency or the British people.

"I look forward to voting to invoke Article 50 as quickly as possible in order that Theresa May can keep to her March 2017 deadline for starting the Brexit process.”

Mr Evans said he feels strongly that the will of the British people should be listened to and for Parliament to go against the result of the EU referendum would make a mockery of the system, adding: “The leaflet produced by the Government, at the cost of £9.3 million to the taxpayer, made it clear that the will of the British people, as expressed in the ballot box, would be carried out.

“That verdict was clear and I now want to see the Prime Minister and the government make a great success of leaving the EU, trading with the world, and legislating our own laws in our own country.”

David Davis MP, Secretary of State for Leaving the EU, has made it clear that the government expects Parliament to grant approval for triggering Article 50.