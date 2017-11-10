Lord Archer: Corbyn will become Prime Minister if election is held next year

Lord Jeffrey Archer has predicted the Conservatives will lose the next election if it takes place in 2018.

The disgraced former Tory deputy chairman believes the country is "sick of elections" but said the party he has represented in both houses of parliament "couldn't win at the moment".

He told the Press Association: "All I can predict with the air and genius of knowledge is if we have an election in 2018 the Conservatives will lose it.

"(Jeremy) Corbyn is riding on a high, I don't know how long that will last, that'll be interesting."

Reflecting on the 2017 snap election, Lord Archer, 77, said Mr Corbyn had run a "brilliant campaign" and labelled the Labour Party's message of For The Many Not The Few "one of the best political slogans" he had seen in his lifetime.

"(It) was absolutely brilliant. How do you lose with a statement like that?", he added.

Asked how he thought Mr Corbyn would fare as prime minister, Lord Archer said: "We can only find out when he takes the keys of number 10.

"An awful lot of people will leave the country the next day. And they'll be people who employ vast numbers, circulate money at high levels, and we don't need that while we're facing Brexit."

Turning his attention to US politics, the prolific writer believes a Hollywood star such as Angelina Jolie or George Clooney will take on Donald Trump at the next election.

He called the blurring of lines between celebrity and politicians "frightening".

"I would not be surprised to see a major personality such as Angelina Jolie or George Clooney stand for the presidency of the United States because they have the one advantage over every other serious political candidate; everybody knows who they are and that is the modern thing," he added.

Asked if he would like to embrace his own celebrity by appearing on either Strictly Come Dancing or I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Lord Archer rejected the idea, adding he had once turned down the chance to feature on the latter.

"I realised that was no good," he said.

The Conservative peer was jailed for four years for perjury and perverting the course of justice at the Old Bailey in 2001.

He was speaking as his 2005 novel False Impression is being developed for television and in China.

On the book's move to the screen, Lord Archer said: "Chinese involvement is fascinating because it's the biggest country in the world for an author to break into.

"In the case of False Impression that would be a breakthrough for me, to get on to the screens of the Chinese would be amazing for any author frankly. I'm blimmin' lucky and grateful."

:: Jeffrey Archer's False Impression will be produced for television and for the first time in China courtesy of New Franchise Media and Wilson Worldwide Productions.