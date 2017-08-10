Jeremy Corbyn to visit Pendle

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will visit Nelson next week to rally local supporters and activists in what is expected to be a huge outdoor rally.

Some 2,000 people are expected to flock to see the politician on Thursday who will address the crowd before taking questions.

Mr Corbyn’s visit is part of a tour of North West marginal constituencies.

The Labour leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, said the visit would be a huge boost for local members who were still buoyed by the strong performance of the party in June’s General Election.

He said: “Clearly it’s a very exciting opportunity for Pendle that Jeremy Corbyn has chosen to come and visit us.

“He will see at first hand some of the hard work that local members put in to fighting June’s General Election. Importantly, he will also meet the public directly.”

Coun. Iqbal said the visit would send out a message to Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson who saw Labour candidate Wayne Blackburn finish just 1,279 votes behind in this summer’s General Election.

The council leader also criticised Mr Stephenson’s decision to join the Government Whips’ Office.

He added: “Andrew Stephenson has put his own career above the needs of his constituents by choosing to become a whip.

“It means he can no longer raise issues or speak on the House floor. He should be addressing the severe funding gap that Pendle has been subjected to in recent years.

“I think Jeremy Corbyn is a very principled politician, and I think people recognise the fact that he is honest.”