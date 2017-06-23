Get your name on the affordable housing waiting list

Ribble Valley residents looking for affordable housing are advised to register on the borough’s housing waiting list.

More than 100 affordable properties for rent, shared ownership or discount sale will be available over the coming year to households with a local connection and annual earnings below £80,000.

All new developments in the Ribble Valley have to comprise 30% affordable properties that meet a pressing local need and attract a mix of people of all ages and circumstances to help create a balanced community.

Affordable houses are typically for rent, shared ownership or discount sale to households with a local connection.

Under shared ownership, purchasers can buy between 25 and 75% of the property, with rent on the remainder, while under discount sale properties are available to people with a local connection for up to 40% below the market value.

Properties are also sometimes available for rent below the market value in line with the local housing allowance.

Rachael Stott, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing strategy officer, said: “The provision of affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges facing the council and we are working closely with our housing partners to address this problem.

“New properties are becoming available in Clitheroe, Longridge, Whalley, Billington, Gisburn, Chipping and Barrow over the coming year and demand is expected to be high, so we advise anyone in need of accommodation to register their interest without delay.”

To register for shared ownership or discount sale properties contact Ribble Valley Borough Council on 01200 425111. Alternatively, to register for affordable rental properties contact Ribble Valley Homes on 0800 111 4448.