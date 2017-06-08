GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Polls now closed in the Ribble Valley

Polls have now closed as thousands of Ribble Valley residents turned out to vote for their favourite parliamentary candidate.

Voters took to the polls between 7am and 10pm today to choose their MP and a government.

Votes will now be counted as soon as the ballot boxes arrive at Roefield Leisure Centre, Clitheroe, where the count for the parliamentary constituency of the Ribble Valley is taking place.

The results will be revealed on this website as they are announced.

