Fury at flood plain housing scheme

Controversial plans have been submitted for 48 new homes to be built in a village at risk of flooding.

Residents in Billington have reacted with anger at the proposals, which are being considered by planning officials at Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Applicant Jason Alexander, of H. and H. Homes Ltd, is seeking permission to build a mix of two-bed, three-bed, four-bed and six-bed detached and terraces properties off land in Dale View, Billington.

Lancashire County Council’s Lead Local Flood Authority has objected to the plans for several reasons, including the lack of assessment of the watercourse that runs down the site.

Within a report, an LLFA spokesman, stated: “The indicative drainage layout provided is insufficient for a full planning application. It fails to include pipe labels/dimensions/volumes and it fails to include reference to any flow control, attenuation features or discharge point connection that are required to safely manage surface water for the lifetime of the development.” It also highlighted: “There was no reference in the flood risk assessment to the historic flooding event that occurred at this site in December 2015.”

The villages of Whalley and Billington came under the national spotlight on Boxing Day 2015 when they were hit by severe flooding after the River Calder burst its banks and hundreds of residents were evacuated by rescue boats.

Billington councillor, Ged Mirfin, says the housing scheme should not be allowed to go ahead.

He said: “The iconic images of the land adjacent to Dale View just outside the existing village settlement boundary taken from the A59 by local residents driving past on Boxing Day 2015 are a stark reminder of just how serious the flooding experienced by the community in Billington actually was.

“It is my belief that firstly, developments on flood plains where there is overwhelming evidence of serious risk of flooding, should not be allowed to take place. Secondly, in locations where serious flooding has taken place, local planning authorities should have the automatic right of refusal for developments where there is large scale risk to life and property as there would have been had this development been in place in December 2015.”

“I wonder very much what the reaction of mortgage and insurance companies will be when they find out that the land these 48 houses are to built on was so deeply under water?”

Similar concerns were expressed by Dale View resident and objector Chris Towers, who pointed out, “The developer goes some way to reassure the planning officer that flooding of this land is a once in a thousand year event, but we have witnessed flooding of the proposed site on two occasions in the last five years.”

In a planning document, a spokesman on behalf of Mr Alexander, said:

“The site is located in a sustainable location, with good access to public transport as well local services and amenities.

“The introduction of a residential use will increase the provision of high quality, family, market and affordable homes in the area whilst meeting an identified need.”