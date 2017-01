An anti-Trump protest was held in Clitheroe today with more than 20 people gathering at Clitheroe Castle.

The protestors walked from the castle gates up to the castle keep to hang a "Build Bridges Not Walls" banner.

The anti-Trump protest staged in Clitheroe.

"Build Bridges Not Walls" slogans have also been held over Westminster, Tower and Waterloo bridges in London.

Thousands of people were expected to protest in towns and cities across the country.