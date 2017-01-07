Police warning after tool theft

Police have issued a warning for householders not to leave tools in vehicles overnight after a haul of equipment was stolen from a van in Clitheroe

The theft occurred overnight between Thursday and Friday( January 5th and 6th) in the Pimlico Road area where tools were taken from a vehicle.

The haul included two 18V Makita drills, one was a "BL SBS" drill, one was an "LXT" combi drill. Both batteries for the drills have been permanently marked by the owner with "A.T" or "A.C.T". Various other tools of lower monetary value were also stolen.

Police have asked people to to be on the look out for anyone offering the tools for sale.

A police spokesman said: "Please be vigilant and do NOT leave any tools in vehicles overnight. An extra 20 minutes to take them indoors when you get home could save you hundreds of pounds and a lot of stress."

Anyone with information is asked call 101 quoting log number LC-20170106-0152.