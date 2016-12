Police are appealing for help finding a teenage boy missing from home.

Ellis Benjamin (13), from Burnley, was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 5-30pm.

Officers believe he may have boarded the X43 to Manchester.

He was wearing a grey hooded top, dark T-shirt and stonewash baggy jeans.

He is known to wear glasses, speaks with a Birmingham accent and has a scar on his left cheek.

Anybody with information is urged to call 101 quoting log LC-20161227-0995