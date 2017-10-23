Police renew appeal after Clitheroe bank robbery

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a terrifying armed robbery at the Santander bank in Clitheroe

Two masked robbers armed with a chainsaw and baseball bat targeted the bank in Castle Street at 11pm on Thursday, October 5th, as security staff were delivering cash.

The offenders threatened the security guards before stealing cassettes containing an unknown quantity of cash.

Police said no one was injured in the incident and a major investigation continues into the whereabouts of the robbers.

This is the second time in a year the bank has been targeted. In November last year, armed robbers struck a vehicle delivering cash to the branch.

A police spokesman said: “Police investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made. We would ask anybody with information to contact 101, quoting log number 1586 of October 5th.”