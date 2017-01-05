Police orders teenagers away from library

Police have used a dispersal order in a bid to stop rowdy teenagers congregating outside Burnley Library.

Burnley Police issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order on Wednesday following a large numbers of complaints from members of the public who reported being intimidated by groups of youngsters outside the building in Grimshaw Street.

The order is in place for 48 hours, until 4-15pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “The area covered is the square outside the library. For weeks a number of teenagers have been causing issues for people who are attending the area and work in the area.

“In particular people visiting the library, Quest Dental Practice and the Peace Gardens. It is the small minority that have spoilt this for the rest, but when staff have tried to discuss the problems the advice was totally ignored.”