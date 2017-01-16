Police investigation launched into death of Ribble Valley mum

Detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a mother-of-one was found in a field in Langho.

The body of Michelle Hughes was found in a field off Langho Old Road at 10 am on Saturday morning. Police are looking into the "unexplained death" of the 42-year-old, but do not believe it was suspicious.

Police confirmed an inquest into the death is set to open.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We were contacted at around 10 am on Saturday, January 14th, following a report that a body had been found in a field off Langho Old Road in Langho.



"Emergency Services attended and sadly a woman was found deceased."



"While the death is currently being treated as unexplained, it is not thought to be suspicious."