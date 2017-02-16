Police hunt arsonist yobs after car fire at Islamic centre

Police believe a group of youths, who were roaming the streets of Clitheroe in the early hours of the morning, may be responsible for setting fire to a car outside the Islamic Education Centre.

The Vauxhall Vectra was set alight on the car park next to the centre and mosque in Lowergate at around 5.15am on Wednesday morning. The blaze was so intense it caused heat damage to two other cars nearby.

The blaze,which happened near to St Michael and St John's RC Primary School, was tackled by fire crews from Clitheroe who were at the scene for two hours.

Station Watch Manager Dave McGrath said: "We are working with the police to try and establish the cause of this blaze but we do believe it was started deliberately.

"There were a couple of incidents of anti-social behaviour at other sites in the town leading up to this fire and police are now studying CCTV images of a group of youths who were spotted in the area."