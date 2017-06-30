Police appeal after thieves break into Clitheroe house in broad daylight

Police are appealing for information after a house on a quiet residential street in Clitheroe was broken into in broad daylight.

Thieves broke into the Cowper Avenue property through a downstairs window at around 3-40pm on Thursday.

They made off with a stash of valuables including money, jewellery, consoles, laptops and a blue and white mountain bike.

It is believed the thieves made their getaway through the same window or the back door of the property and could have used a small purple car as their getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police by dialling 101 and quoting crime reference number 1002 of June 29th.