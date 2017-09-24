Police appeal after man left with serious injuries in nightclub assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked in a nightclub in Burnley.

The incident happened at around 6am yesterday after the 29-year-old victim had an altercation with a man inside Vogue nightspot.

A short time later, he has then been accosted by the same man, along with a group of others and assaulted between the DJ stand and the smoking area.

He was repeatedly punched and kicked by the men and has been left with a fractured spine, liver damage and bruising

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "We are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or knows anything about it to come forward and speak to us.

"We know that the group mainly consisted of white men, but we think that there was also one Asian man involved.

"If you saw these people, please get in touch as you could have vital information.

Anyone with information can call DC Rubina Akoo on 01253 353544 or if they fail to get an answer,101. They can also email DC Akoo on 4216@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.http://socsi.in/eHfIP