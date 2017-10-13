Police appeal after alleged rape of woman (18) in Clitheroe

Police have launched a witness appeal following a report of rape in Clitheroe.



Officers were called at approximately 6am on Sunday, September 24th, to reports that an 18-year-old woman had suffered a serious sexual assault on a footpath close to Whittle Close at approximately 5-30am.

A 26-year-old man from Clitheroe was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape a short time later and has since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman told the Clitheroe Advertiser: “Our inquiries are ongoing but it is believed the victim and the arrested man are previously known to each other.

“Anybody with information about the incident, or who was in the town centre between 3-30 and 5-30am and saw anything that appeared suspicious, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting log number 351 of September 24th.”