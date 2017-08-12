Photographer Zoie's breathtaking shots of Red Arrows over Clitheroe

Have your say

These stunning images of the Red Arrows were captured today... and almost didn't happen!

Photographer Zoie Carter-Ingham was visiting the Clitheroe Food Festival and was armed with her camera ready to get a shot of the RAF Red Arrows.

The vapour trail of the Red Arrows over Clitheroe

Stars of the Blackpool Air Show, they were due to fly over Clitheroe in the afternoon and crowds had gathered in anticipation for the event.

Zoie, who owns her own business, Zoie Carter-Ingham Photographinig Memories, found a spot and hoped it was the right one for a good picture.

Little did she realise she was about to get some breathtaking shots.

But as no-one knew which direction the Red Arrows were coming from everyone was facing towards Yorkshire.

Another stunning shot of the Red Arrows

Zoie heard cheers, turned round and managed to get these superb shots of the Red Arrows over Clitheroe Castle.

She said: "With the majority of people facing the wrong way I am pretty pleased I managed to capture them.

"They are incredible to see."