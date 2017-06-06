Petrolheads enjoy a day of iconic vehicles

Iconic vehicles, including collector’s items, Ferraris and Maseratis, together attracting a multi-million pound price tag, visited Holmes Mill on Sunday for the season launch of the Ribble Valley-based Supercar Sundays.

Around 30 supercars parked up at Holmes Mill with visitors mingling with owners and drivers all talking cars. Other motors turning heads included a lime green Lotus Elise, a Chevrolet Carmaro and a Lamborghini Gallardo to name but a few.

Organisers James’ Places plan to hold Supercar Sundays at the Holmes Mill site on the first Sunday of the month through to October 2017 with petrolheads invited to bring along their wheels and join in.

Heidi Kettle, group marketing manager, said: “We would love to see more supercar owners from throughout the Ribble Valley and beyond enjoying a morning indulging their passion during the summer months.”

Anyone with an interesting motor and a love of cars is welcome to the event. Tea, coffee and bacon butties are served 9 to 11am with all monies raised donated to charity.

Dates and details of the 2017 meets at Holmes Mill can be found at holmesmill.co.uk