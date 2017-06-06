Parkrun comes to town for Valley youngsters

A Ribble Valley Council committee has recommended that permission to establish a Junior parkun event within the grounds of Clitheroe Castle should be granted.

The council’s Community Services Committee confirmed that they would give the go ahead for the parkrun charity, whose aim is to get more people running across the country and the globe, to bring the junior version of its popular event to Clitheroe.

The event would be held every Sunday morning at 9am and comprise of two laps of a 1km circuit, using the existing Tarmac paths within the castle grounds.

Parkrun is a national charity who offer free, safe, timed runs, usually 5km, every week in parks around the UK and the world.

Junior parkrun follows an identical format, but is exclusively for four to 14-year-olds. The events are still timed, covering a shorter distance of 2km.

Bringing the junior parkrun to Clitheroe has largely been down to community group Ribble Valley Runners, headed up by Dr Jennifer Fairwood, who works at Clitheroe Health Centre.

She said: “I have been running for about nine years and have an energetic four year old who is starting to want to run with me.

“Junior parkrun has been a great way of getting kids into running but our nearest one is in Burnley.

“I thought it would be great if we could organise one in Clitheroe as the Castle Gardens are a lovely setting.

“As a GP in the town I’m always trying to think of ways to encourage more activity in children and adults alike and I believe parkruns have been great in getting people to take up running that might never have considered it.

We’ll be relying entirely on volunteers to keep the event going, so we’re hoping as many parents as possible will get involved.”

Sports Development Officer for RVBC, Peter Fletcher said: “Excellent schemes like this are only possible through the hard work and dedication of passionate Ribble Valley residents, if anyone has any other sporting or physically active ideas then please get in touch with me – peter.fletcher@ribblevalley.gov.uk 01200 414435.”