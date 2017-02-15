Parents heartbreaking appeal to help brave cancer tot Charlie

A mum has spoken of the devastating impact cancer has had on her three-year-old son in the hope that people will support a fundraising campaign to pay for treatment he desperately needs.

Brave Charlie Procter has undergone a punishing 19 rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare condition only found in young children, Hepatoblastoma, in his stomach in February 2016.

The stage-four cancer remains stable but his chances of survival are now rated at "below 20 per cent."

Charlie, who is being treated at Manchester Children’s Hospital, has been left too weak to walk from a dramatic loss of weight due to treatment for the cancer in his stomach and lungs.

And his parents, Amber Schofield and Ben Procter, of Accrington, were dealt another devastating blow after they were told it would cost £250,000 for treatment of the tot in the United States.

The original estimated target was £50,000 so the news was a crushing blow. They are now sharing their heartbreaking story all over the world in a bid to raise the money they need.

Amber (22) has documented her son's treatment on facebook to raise awareness of the condition which affects just eight children per year in the UK.

She said: “We haven’t had time to cry. It’s all just happened too quickly. To be told that your son has cancer and then has a 60 per cent chance, that keeps declining and then to be told nothing else can be done; it’s horrible.

“A mother is meant to do everything for their children and I can’t. That’s the worst part and it breaks my heart that I can't save him myself."

For more information on Charlie visit http://www.facebook.com/CharliesChapter and to donate, visit, https:// www.gofundme.com/mkwze3tg.