Palatial rockers

Clitheroe-based Indie rock band Palace Motion have recorded their first two singles and have a doz en more ready for production.

All three members of the band, Ben Farnsworth, James Matthew and Isaac Thornburn are involved in the songwriting process and perform all of their originals, alongside popular covers by bands such as The Cure, Arctic Monkeys, The Zutons and The Killers.

Having gained a good following already and performed at venues across the north west, notably in Manchester, Liverpool and Wigan, they have recently also been invited to support fellow indie rock legends Foals when they perform in Manchester later this year.

Ahead of that, the band will perform at two venues as part of the upcoming Mod weekender, having supported their friends Good Foxy in the past at other venues as part of the popular weekend of live music.

Tomorrow, the band are playing at the Rose and Crown pub in Clitheroe, where they will highlight the release of their debut track “Sixty-Five”.

The track was selected to be played on BBC Radio Lancashire Introducing show last Saturday evening, which has resulted in a follow-up radio interview live on September 17th.

Visit: Facebook.com/

palacemotion for more information.