Pack up your troubles and head for Padiham on Parade

Revellers are set to go back in time for the second Padiham on Parade event.

A weekend of events will take place in the town on Saturday and Sunday, June 24th and 25th, to mark Armed Forces Week.

This duo are certainly In The Mood to dance at Padiham on Parade 2016

Held for the first time last year the weekend was a huge success, attracting thousands of visitors to the town for a two day extravaganza celebrating the food, fashion and people of the 1940s.

There will be a host of military exhibitions, vehicles and displays of music and dance styles from the 1940s era and army, air and sea cadets will also be there.

This year local children have made a special CD and the highlight of the weekend is a 1940s dance party featuring the world renowned Swing City Band and Sarah Dennis. This takes place on the Saturday night. Tickets are £15 and these are available from 07496537611.

There is also a 40's fashion parade being held in Molly Rigbys at noon on the Saturday.

Lord Shuttleworth and ex servicemen and women at Padiham on Parade last year.

On the Sunday there is a parade which starts at 10am from the memorial gardens with a service outside the town hall and also a flypast.

Singer Lilli de Carlo will also make a return appearance to entertain the crowds.

Last year the successful event proved to be one of Padiham’s proudest moments with volunteers, residents and shopkeepers taking part to make it a huge success and many local businesses sponsoring the event.

There will be a 40s themed funfair, story teller and clogging display.

Padiham Fire Station will be taking part, staging displays all weekend and inviting youngsters to take part.

The fun runs from 10am to 5pm on both days. For more information go to the Padiham on Parade facebook page.