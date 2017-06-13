Over 500 cyclists raise £10k for deserving charities

More than 500 cyclists got on their bikes and braved tough weather conditions to complete this year’s Ribble Valley Ride, raising an impressive £10,000 in the process.

The popular cycling event, which is in its fourth year, has been hailed a huge success with 530 cyclists registering beforehand and another 40 entries on the day.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Accrington, the three routes took in stunning scenery across the Ribble Valley as well as the Yorkshire Dales.

Cyclists battled along 25, 60 and 100-mile routes, which tested their endurance.

One of the organisers, long-distance walker and cyclist Bill Honeywell, said: “The Ride was another great success.

“Conditions for the 100-milers, especially on the Hawes-Ribblehead leg, were absolutely brutal with a strong headwind and heavy driven rain - and this was in the middle of June!

Riders on the 60-mile route also found conditions to be testing, especially over Malham Moor.

Sadly, sabotage, resulted in the loss of vital signage in the Gargrave/Airton area, causing several riders on the 100-mile route to miss a turn and do only 60 - although quite a few decided that, given the conditions, it wasn’t such bad luck after all.

“EMpowered people brought a team of eight disabled riders who rode the 25-mile route along with many other less experienced cyclists, proving that cycling is a great way for anyone and everyone to enjoy our wonderful local countryside.

“Once again riders were full of praise for the organisation, the friendliness of all the marshals, and the excellent food provided at stops along the route and the finish.

“Hopefully, around £10,000 will have been raised for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Dan’s Trust and North West Blood Bikes.”