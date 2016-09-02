Organ appeal receives tremendous support

There was tremendous support for the official launch of the St Leonard’s Church, Downham, £20,000 Organ Appeal on Saturday.

And thanks to the generosity of villagers and visitors alike, the total raised on the day amounted to £2,341 including the all-important Gift Aid contribution.

Hosted by the Assheton Arms, who granted priest-in-charge the Rev. Andy Froud leave to sit upon his vicar’s chair outside the pub entrance, numerous of the pub’s diners and drinkers contributed to the appeal to replace the dilapidated pipe organ in Downham’s church with a modern electronic one.

Many others made the trip from Chatburn, Clitheroe and elsewhere across the Ribble Valley just to make their contribution.

Our main picture shows one of the fund-raising team, Phil Naylor, “applying the vinyl” to the appeal thermometer where matched funding from a local trust and money already put aside by the church takes the total raised so far to just under £8,000.

Other pictures show priest-in-charge the Rev. Andy Froud about to be processed from the church to the pub with his money chest, and one of the typical good nature with which donations were extracted from innocent passers-by in the village .

The next event will be a car Treasure Hunt on Thursday, September 22nd, starting and finishing at the pub which will be providing the prize for the intrepid winners.

Costing just a fiver per car, competitors will be setting off with their question sheets from 5-30 pm.

More information is in the September Newsletter which can be found on the St Leonard’s church, Downham, website.