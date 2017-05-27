Opera, song and all that jazz

Rising opera star Bibi Heal is set to launch a summer concert extravaganza off to a spectacular start.

The Voices of Craven Festival kicks off with a gala concert at The Coniston Hotel on Thursday June 1st at 7 pm.

Skipton based soprano Bibi, who has been described by The Times’ opera critic as “a star in the making " will be joined by award winning jazz guitarist Neil C Young who is also locally based but is no stranger to the international stage having performed as far afield as Mexico and Cuba.

Neil and Bibi have been collaborating on a programme that will appeal to opera buffs and jazz fans as well as all music lovers.

Festival Director Jane Rice-Bowen said: “This area is home to some amazingly talented people who live here but often perform nationally and internationally.

"One of the aims of Voices of Craven is to reveal to local people who their wonderfully gifted neighbours are”.

Tickets for the show are still available. The price includes prosecco and canapes on arrival followed by a two course dinner with wine in MacLeods Restaurant during a long interval.

The Voices of Craven’s website is www.voicesofcraven.org Tickets can be purchased from www.giggleswick.org.uk/rwt/

Voices of Craven is a new arts initiative which aims to use music and in particular singing to promote rural regeneration and combat isolation among inhabitants of Craven, North Yorkshire.

It began in 2015 as the brainchild of a small group of clergy and lay people who believed that choral music could be used to connect, inspire and enliven their rural communities.