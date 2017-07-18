On your marks for Clitheroe summer activities

Youngsters in the Ribble Valley are invited to get on their marks for a host of summer activities.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched its 2017 summer activities booklet in partnership with Roefield Leisure Centre, Clitheroe, listing six weeks of fun-filled activities for young people.

The 16-page booklet features dozens of activities on offer at venues throughout the borough, including archery, basketball, body zorbing, climbing, dodgeball, football, netball, orienteering, tennis, street dance and swimming.

Ribblesdale Pool in Clitheroe will host £1 swimming sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 4 and 6pm from July 24th to September 4th, while Clitheroe Castle will host craft and fancy dress sessions with a ‘knights and princesses’ theme throughout July and a ‘pirates’ theme throughout August.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s sports development officer, Peter Fletcher, said: “This year's summer activities booklet features a bumper crop of things to do for young people.

“From archery and abseiling to dance and drama, rugby and raft-building to skateboarding and swimming, there’s no need for boredom in Ribble Valley during the summer holidays and there’s never been a better time to get active.

“Local youngsters will be spoilt for choice and this booklet is offering them a fantastic, fun-filled, active summer holiday.”

The booklet has been delivered to the borough’s 38 schools and is available from the Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices in Church Walk, Clitheroe; Ribblesdale Swimming Pool in Edisford Road, Clitheroe, or at www.ribblevalley.gov.uk/summer.