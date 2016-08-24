On their bikes for Marie Curie

Thirty-seven cyclists took part in a gruelling 23-mile cycle ride through the villages of the Ribble Valley to raise money for Marie Curie, who provide care and support through terminal illness.

The energetic route took in the villages of Sabden, Whalley, Bashall Eaves and Waddington, before the group returned to Sabden for a much-appreciated buffet lunch at The Wellsprings.

Organisers congratulated Tim Gill who came first in the Over 50s category, Chris Dunderdale, who headed up the novices with a very respectable time of seven hours and 42 minutes, and Ruth Bolton, who completed the ride with her one-year-old son Thomas in his bike seat.

Special thanks were extended to Scott Windsor of Brookside Garage for his great fundraising efforts and to Jacqui Ashton for all her help with traffic management on the day of the ride.

The combined group effort raised a fantastic total of £1239.50 for Marie Curie.