Oliver’s dancing for joy after scooping prestigious award

A talented Clitheroe teenager is dancing his way to achieving phenomenal success.

Stardom beckons for Oliver Kirk, who was awarded the Carl Alan Award for outstanding performer in freestyle dance.

The 18-year-old delighted judges and audiences at an annual awards event at the Paradise Rooms in Blackpool.

The awards ceremony is hosted by the Theatre Dance Council International and is renowned as the “Oscars of the dance world”. Former Carl Alan Award winners include Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell CBE, veteran entertainer, the late Sir Bruce Forsyth CBE, Len Goodman, Arlene Phillips OBE and Wayne Sleep OBE.

Oliver, a former pupil of Ribblesdale High School Technology College, is studying professional dance and musical theatre at SLP College in Leeds. He began his training dancing with Danceworks, Clitheroe and Whalley at just two years old. Once he has completed his training, Oliver hopes to graduate with a degree in professional dance and work in the West End of London.

Commenting on his latest achievement, Oliver said: “I’m overwhelmed to win this prestigious award and thank the ISTD for my nomination.”