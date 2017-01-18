'Oh what a night' for cancer support charity

More than £5,000 was raised on Saturday night at a tribute evening in aid of Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support.

Held at The Grand in Clitheroe, 185 people attended enjoying both Adele and Rod Stewart tribute acts.

Macmillan volunteer Joe Woodworth at the Macmillan fundraiser night at The Grand, Clitheroe.

The committee would like to thank Fort Vale Engineering, Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors and the Paper Cup Company for their generous sponsorship of the event.

In addition, numerous organisations and individuals provided much appreciated auction items, which contributed £600 to the total amount raised while the raffle prizes contributed more than £1,000.

The committee expressed its thanks as always to all its members for their generous support and for the continued support of local businesses as well as Ribble Valley residents.

For more photos from the charity evening see this week's Clitheroe Advertiser.

John and Jenny Herd and Dorothy and Bill Aspin at the Macmillan fundraiser night at The Grand, Clitheroe.