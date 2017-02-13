Samantha Cameron launches Cefinn women's fashion collection

Samantha Cameron has launched a fashion line which includes T-shirts priced at £110.

The wife of former prime minister David Cameron has set up a label called Cefinn - the name of which is thought to be derived from the first and last letters of the Cameron name, with the initials of the couple's four children in between.

Mrs Cameron said she wanted to create a brand for "practical, modern women who enjoy clothes and whose love of fashion doesn't detract from their dignity and intelligence", according to a quote on the fashion line's website.

She said the collection "encapsulates an elegant, easy sense of style with a real focus on functionality and quality".

A black T-shirt, described on the site as a "satin panel boxy top", is priced at £110, while a jacket described as a "belted cocoon coat" is priced at £390.

Mrs Cameron, who is ambassador for the British Fashion Council, said she is "terrified" of the public reaction to the range.

She told the Sunday Times Style Magazine that she gave the label serious thought in 2010.

"I thought 'I've always wanted to do this. Why not take some time to learn how to pattern-cut and sew?' So I got a friend who worked in the industry to come and teach me," she said.

Mrs Cameron had her "lessons" when the children were at school and in the evenings after they had gone to bed, and 10 Downing Street would be filled with "the roar of the sewing machine", she told the magazine.

One of fashion's most important people was the first to see the range, as Mrs Cameron said: "One of the first people I showed the collection to was Anna Wintour, actually, and she gave me great advice. She was very good."

She added: "She was very much 'Don't be scared to make it your own, put your stamp of individuality on it'. She really liked the fact it was about real women, and she was very much 'Stick with that'."

According to its website, Cefinn is "designed in London".

A spokesman said the majority of the collection is made in eastern Europe.