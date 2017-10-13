Poll reveals most common dog name in Lancashire

Bella has been crowned the most popular dog name in Lancashire according to a new poll revealed by The Kennel Club.

Second place was awarded to Lola and third place to Poppy, followed by Ruby, Teddy, Alfie, Molly, Daisy, Luna and Hugo.

Buddy and Max were also included in the UK’s most popular dog names.

The poll was released by Agria Pet Insurance for the Kennel Club’s Eukanuba Discover Dogs event.

Caroline Kisko, spokesperson for the Kennel Club’s Eukanuba Discover Dogs event, said:

“There is a wide variation in the dog names that are popular in different parts of the UK. Dogs are part of the family, so our choice of dog name is very personal and our recent research has indicated that almost one in five people (20 percent) spend more than two hours on the choice.”

The Kennel Club’s recent research included a poll of 2018 dog owners conducted by Censuswide in August 2017.

Caroline adds, “However, people need to give a lot of consideration to the right breed for their lifestyle as well, in order to ensure a happy and lifelong partnership, and sadly some people are spending less time on this than choosing their dog’s name. Whilst five percent choose their dog’s name on impulse this is 23 percent when selecting a breed.”