Patrols stepped up at Manchester Christmas Markets after Berlin 'Terror attack'

Police have stepped up patrols at Manchester's Christmas markets following the suspected terrorist attack in Berlin.

Greater Manchester Police said they had strengthened their presence at the markets, which have almost 350 stalls spread across 10 sites in the city.

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford said: "Greater Manchester Police already has a visible policing operation in place around the Christmas markets, in the city centre, and in other key areas across Greater Manchester in the run-up to Christmas.

"We will be working in line with the national response and have strengthened our policing presence at the Manchester Christmas Markets and stepped up visible patrols, to ensure that people feel safe to go about their daily lives.

"I would like to stress at this point that there is absolutely no information or intelligence suggesting any attack is imminent in Greater Manchester.

"If you do have any concerns at all don't hesitate to get in touch with police."